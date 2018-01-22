Moscoso inked a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Moscoso hasn't made an appearance in the major leagues since 2013, spending three years in Japan and one in Mexico during the 2017 season. The 34-year-old right-hander didn't receive a spring invitation to major league camp, and will likely start the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City where he'll provide organizational pitching depth.