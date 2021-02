Varland and Sheldon Neuse were traded from the Athletics to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Adam Kolarek and Cody Thomas, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander missed out on the 2020 campaign due to the cancelation of the minor-league season, but he could end up at Double-A this year. Varland last pitched at High-A and had a 2.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB over 26.1 innings.