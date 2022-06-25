Alberto (personal) was activated from the paternity list Saturday.
Alberto will rejoin the active roster after he spent three days away from the team following the birth of his child. The 29-year-old typically plays against left-handed pitchers and has hit .242 with a homer, seven runs and four RBI over 34 games this season.
