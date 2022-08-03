Alberto will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

As per usual, the righty-hitting Alberto is on the bench with the Giants bringing a right-hander (Alex Cobb) to the hill. Alberto, who went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win against the Giants and southpaw Alex Wood, should continue to make frequent starts when the Dodgers oppose lefties.