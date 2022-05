Alberto will start at third base and bat ninth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll crack the lineup for only the ninth time all season, with all of his starts coming out of the No. 7 spot in the batting order or lower. Alberto should retreat to his normal bench role for the nightcap Tuesday, when Gavin Lux is expected to re-enter the starting nine after sitting out the matinee affair.