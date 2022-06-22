Alberto is going on paternity leave Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reports.
Alberto, who typically plays against left-handed pitching, will be away from the team for up to three days. Eddy Alvarez, Stefen Romero and Trayce Thompson are candidates to get extra work in the short term.
