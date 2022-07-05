Alberto (knee) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Alberto was sidelined by a knee injury Sunday, but he was able to return earlier than initially expected. He's appeared in only 12 games since the start of June, going 4-for-24 (.167) in that span, so he's not expected to be a lineup regular. He could see some starts at second base and third base against southpaws.