Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that the team intends to stay away from Alberto (knee) for three days, though he could be available in an emergency, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Alberto recently relieved an injection to help alleviate his knee pain, but the team still intends to keep him out of action for at least three days. However, the utility man has reportedly responded well to the injection and isn't expected to need a stint on the injured list. Alberto didn't play Sunday and isn't likely to get into either of Monday or Tuesday's contests against Colorado.