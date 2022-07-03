Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Alberto is available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Padres in a pinch-hitting capacity due to a knee issue, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

With left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego, the righty-hitting Alberto would have been a candidate to pick up a start, but the knee issue thwarted those plans. Roberts relayed that Alberto has responded well since receiving a pain-killing injection to address the soreness in the knee, so the 29-year-old doesn't look as though he'll be in danger of landing on the injured list.