Hembree was designated for assignment on Tuesday.
The veteran right-hander joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal Aug. 23 and was called up to the big-league club a week later. Hembree appeared in six games during his time with Los Angeles and surrendered five earned runs over 5.2 innings. Overall this year he has a 7.36 ERA over 22 frames between his time with the Dodgers and Pirates.
