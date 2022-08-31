Hembree (3-0) earned the win over the Mets on Tuesday. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Hembree was called in from the bullpen in the sixth inning on the same day that his contract was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The veteran reliever allowed a pair of singles but kept the game tied, and he was rewarded with the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring the go-ahead run in the following frame. Hembree will look for better results with the Dodgers after he posted a 7.16 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 20 appearances as a Pirate earlier in the campaign.