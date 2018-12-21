Dodgers' Homer Bailey: Dealt to Dodgers
The Reds traded Bailey, Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are expected to release Bailey after the trade becomes official.
Bailey is due $28 million in 2019 ($23 million in salary and another $5 for his buyout) and will be cut loose and able to sign elsewhere following a few dreadful years with Cincinnati. His numbers this past year were especially bad as Bailey posted a 6.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 6.3 K/9. Once he hits the free-agent market, the 32-year-old will look to join a club where he can compete for a spot in the back-end of its rotation, though he will certainly have to show signs of improvement in order to earn starts once every five days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...