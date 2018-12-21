Dodgers' Homer Bailey: Dealt to Dodgers

The Reds traded Bailey, Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are expected to release Bailey after the trade becomes official.

Bailey is due $28 million in 2019 ($23 million in salary and another $5 for his buyout) and will be cut loose and able to sign elsewhere following a few dreadful years with Cincinnati. His numbers this past year were especially bad as Bailey posted a 6.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 6.3 K/9. Once he hits the free-agent market, the 32-year-old will look to join a club where he can compete for a spot in the back-end of its rotation, though he will certainly have to show signs of improvement in order to earn starts once every five days.