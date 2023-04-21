Through 12 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Feduccia is slashing .432/.577/.838 with four home runs, 21 RBI, nine runs and a 14:11 BB:K.

Feduccia was a 12th-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2018 out of Louisiana State. He hit 15 long balls in 294 at-bats between Double-A and Triple-A last season but batted a modest .238. He's pounded the ball thus far in 2023, with seven of his 16 hits going for extra bases. The Dodgers have plenty of organizational depth at catcher with Will Smith in the majors and Diego Cartaya and Dalton Rushing among their top prospects in the minors, so Feduccia isn't currently seen as a future starter. However, he could emerge as an MLB backup and could feasibly see some time in the majors this season with neither Cartaya nor Rushing yet to reach the Triple-A level.