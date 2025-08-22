Kim (shoulder) went 2-for-3 with a run in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He started in left field and played five innings, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

Thursday marked Kim's first game action since July 28. The rookie infielder/outfielder has been on the IL for over three weeks due to left shoulder bursitis, but he appears to be progressing toward a return. It's interesting that the organization elected to have Kim play in left field in his first rehab appearance; before Thursday, he hadn't played that position this year. The Dodgers have gotten poor production from left field this season, with Michael Conforto posting a .618 OPS as the primary option there throughout the campaign. Los Angeles acquired Alex Call at the trade deadline and has been giving him some starts in left, but if Kim adjusts to the position well, he could possibly get some opportunities there after he's activated from the injured list.