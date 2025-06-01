Kim went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and two total RBI against the Yankees in an 18-2 victory Saturday.

Kim got the start at shortstop with Mookie Betts (toe) sitting out a second straight day, though Kim shifted to center field later in the contest. The rookie reached base all five times he came to the plate, and he bashed his second big-league homer with a 412-foot, two run blast in the second inning. Kim's opportunities have been sporadic -- Saturday's start marked just his second across the Dodgers' past nine contests -- but he's been impressive when able to play, slashing .422/.458/.600 with four extra-base hits, 13 runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases through 48 plate appearances.