The Dodgers have "completely revamped" Kim's swing this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports, with Kim saying the swing is "20, 30 percent to where I want it to be."

The Dodgers want to emphasize Kim's superb contact ability but also believe he has more power to tap into than he showed during his time in the Korea Baseball Organization. While a new swing could potentially unlock more upside in Kim's bat, it is a work in progress and seemingly increases the chances he could begin the season in the minors, something manager Dave Roberts conceded earlier this week is a possibility. Kim is 1-for-12 with a 5:2 K:BB in his first five Cactus League games. If Kim does begin the year in the minors, it could mean the Dodgers deploying Tommy Edman at second base and Andy Pages in center field.