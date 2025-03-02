Kim went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Giants.

Kim had been struggling mightily entering Saturday, collecting just one hit -- an infield single -- through 14 at-bats. However, he turned things around a bit against San Francisco with a solo home run to left field in the fifth inning. The Dodgers have been working with Kim to revamp his swing in order to try to unlock more power, which is likely at least partially responsible for his early-spring struggles. It's possible that the 25-year-old could begin the season in the minors to provide more time and less pressure for him to work on his swing mechanics.