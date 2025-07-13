Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After starting at second base in five of the Dodgers' past six games, the left-handed-hitting Kim will hit the bench Sunday while the Giants send southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill. Tommy Edman will shift over from third base to cover the keystone in Kim's stead.
