Kim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday in a Cactus League win over the White Sox.

Kim belted his first homer of the spring when he went deep to right field in the sixth inning. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing a robust .462/.462/.692 with five RBI, three runs and two stolen bases in exhibition play. He has also struck out five times over 13 at-bats, but overall Kim is making a strong impression as he bids to begin the campaign as Los Angeles' starting second baseman while Tommy Edman completes his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas are the other candidates for the Opening Day second-base job, though two (or all three) of the trio may ultimately split time at the keystone if the Dodgers decide not to give the role to one player outright.