Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
After starting three straight games against right-handed starters, Kim will step out of the lineup Tuesday despite right-hander German Marquez taking the mound for Colorado. Miguel Rojas will get the nod to start at the keystone instead while batting ninth.
