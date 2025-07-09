Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Though he will hit the bench Wednesday while the Brewers send southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound, the left-handed-hitting Kim's outlook for playing time versus righties seems to have improved with both Max Muncy (knee) and Enrique Hernandez (elbow) recently landing on the injured list. Kim had started in each of the Dodgers' previous three matchups against righties and went 1-for-11 with six strikeouts, though it's worth noting that Tommy Edman missed all of those games while nursing a pinkie toe injury. Edman is back in action Wednesday, so the final spot in the Dodgers' regular infield configuration against right-handed pitching may come down to either Kim or Miguel Rojas.