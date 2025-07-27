Kim has been dealing with a shoulder issue and won't play Sunday versus Boston, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kim has been dealing with the issue for about a week. Roberts suggested that the injury has been impacting the rookie infielder at the plate, saying, "I think it's been affecting his swing a little bit...I think that's some of the reason why there's a little bit more swing and miss than there has been." Despite looking uncomfortable at the dish at times Saturday, Kim played eight innings and went 2-for-3. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth frame, but that may not have been a result of the injury, as Mookie Betts -- who arrived late to the stadium after dealing with a personal issue out of state -- was summoned to bat as the tying run with two outs.