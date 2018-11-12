Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Accepts qualifying offer

Ryu will accept the one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Ryu will return to Los Angeles for at least one more season. The southpaw was stellar across 15 starts for the National League champions in 2018, posting a 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 89:15 K:BB across 82.1 innings despite missing three-and-a-half months with a groin injury. He'll slot back into the middle of the Dodgers' rotation in 2019.