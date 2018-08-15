Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Activated ahead of start

Ryu (groin) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and confirmed as the starter Wednesday against the Giants.

Ryu is set to rejoin the starting rotation after spending more than three months on the disabled list with a groin injury. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 31-year-old compiled a shiny 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across six starts (29.2 innings).