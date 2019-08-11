Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Activated ahead of Sunday's start
Ryu (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He ends up missing a little less than two weeks with the neck issue. Ryu logged a 0.55 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 32.2 innings (five starts) in July. Arizona ranks fourth in the majors with a 115 wRC+ against left-handed pitching.
