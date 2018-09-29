Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Bags third straight win
Ryu (7-3) got the win against the Giants on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two in the Dodgers' 3-1 victory.
It was a brilliant outing from the left-hander, who got the better of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and logged his seventh victory of the season in a low-scoring contest. He's been especially effective over his last three starts - a span that has seen him go 3-0 and allow just one earned run over 19 innings. Ryu has only thrown 82.1 innings this season, but he's put up fantastic numbers over that time, with a sparkling 1.97 ERA, an impressive 1.01 WHIP, and an 89:15 K:BB.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Spins six shutout innings•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Brilliant in clutch win•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes second straight loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Peppered by Mets in loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start pushed up to Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....