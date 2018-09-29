Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Bags third straight win

Ryu (7-3) got the win against the Giants on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two in the Dodgers' 3-1 victory.

It was a brilliant outing from the left-hander, who got the better of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and logged his seventh victory of the season in a low-scoring contest. He's been especially effective over his last three starts - a span that has seen him go 3-0 and allow just one earned run over 19 innings. Ryu has only thrown 82.1 innings this season, but he's put up fantastic numbers over that time, with a sparkling 1.97 ERA, an impressive 1.01 WHIP, and an 89:15 K:BB.