Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Bounces back against A's
Ryu (1-0) got his first win of the season on Tuesday, shutting out Oakland over six strong innings, striking out eight, walking one and yielding just one hit in a 4-0 victory for the Dodgers.
It was a great bounce-back effort from the left-hander after he lasted just 3.2 innings and gave up three runs in his first start of the year against the Diamondbacks. Ryu posted a 1.37 WHIP in his 126.2 innings last year, so it wouldn't be advised to expect him to be this dominant every start. That said, if he can manage to get that number back down towards the 1.20 mark he averaged in 2013-14 and hover around the 3.44 ERA he's posted for his career this season, Ryu could work his way back into the discussion as a viable option to help fill out a fantasy staff.
