Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Brilliant again in win

Ryu (8-1) picked up the win Thursday, blanking the Mets for 7.2 innings and giving up only four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

After seeing his streak of consecutive scoreless innings end at 32 in his last start, Ryu was dominant again in holding the Mets scoreless through 7.2 innings. Ryu has now won five consecutive starts and has given up only two earned runs in 37.2 innings during that stretch. As has been the case all season, the lefty displayed pinpoint control Thursday, throwing 70 of his 106 pitches for strikes and walking only one batter. He also struck out seven to push his season K:BB to a pristine 69:5. The South Korean hurler leads the majors with a microscopic 1.48 ERA and ranks second with a 0.81 WHIP. He'll look to continue his dominance in a matchup with Arizona on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.