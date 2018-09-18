Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Brilliant in clutch win

Ryu (5-3) fired seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits and striking out five in a victory over the Rockies on Monday.

Monday's start didn't come at Coors Field, but Ryu's ace-like performance was still eye-opening against a powerful Rockies lineup. The 31-year-old attacked the zone, starting 14 of 24 batters with strikes. The southpaw also tied a season high with 15 swinging strikes. Ryu is putting together his best season to date with a 2.18 ERA (3.06 FIP), 1.04 WHIP and a 6.0 K/BB ratio over 70.1 innings. He will look to finish the regular season strong with soft matchups against the Padres (Sunday) and Giants (next Saturday).