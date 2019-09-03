Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Ryu is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Dave Roberts recently hinted that Ryu could be in line to have his turn through the rotation skipped at some point in September, but that won't happen for at least one more week. The All-Star southpaw has labored through his last three starts, giving up 18 earned runs on 25 hits and three walks across 14.2 frames to take the loss on each occasion. Ryu's recent form might not make him the must-start option he's been all season, but it's worth noting his last three turn came against three offenses (Braves, Yankees and Diamondbacks) that all rank in the top half of the majors in team WRC+. The Rockies, meanwhile, rank 26th with a 85 wRC+, offering some hope for a bounce-back effort from Ryu.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expected to have turn skipped•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes third straight loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: May miss turn in September•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Gives up three homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hurt by homers in third loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws seven scoreless•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...