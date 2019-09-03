Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter

Ryu is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts recently hinted that Ryu could be in line to have his turn through the rotation skipped at some point in September, but that won't happen for at least one more week. The All-Star southpaw has labored through his last three starts, giving up 18 earned runs on 25 hits and three walks across 14.2 frames to take the loss on each occasion. Ryu's recent form might not make him the must-start option he's been all season, but it's worth noting his last three turn came against three offenses (Braves, Yankees and Diamondbacks) that all rank in the top half of the majors in team WRC+. The Rockies, meanwhile, rank 26th with a 85 wRC+, offering some hope for a bounce-back effort from Ryu.