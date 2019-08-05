Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Could return by Sunday
Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ryu (neck) will likely return from the 10-day injured list to start either Aug. 11 against the Diamondbacks or Aug. 13 in Miami, Rowan Kavner of MLB.com reports.
Ryu's placement on the 10-day injured list Friday with a sore neck came as a surprise, but as anticipated, the Dodgers are viewing it as merely a short-term setback for the All-Star. If Ryu makes it through his throwing program this week without incident, he could be ready to go against Arizona in the final game of the Dodgers' homestand. Tony Gonsolin was summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a spot start in Ryu's stead Monday against the Cardinals.
