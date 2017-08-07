Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Dazzles against Mets on Sunday

Ryu was spectacular Sunday, tossing seven innings of one-hit ball while striking out eight in a 8-0 win over the Mets.

The impressive victory snaps a four-start streak of no-decisions for Ryu, who only allowed six earned runs and racked up 23 strikeouts over 22.2 innings during that span. He's now 4-6 on the year with a 3.53 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 17 starts and is doing well in rounding out the Dodgers' rotation while Clayton Kershaw (back) and Brandon McCarthy (finger) remain sidelined.