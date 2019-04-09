Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Dealing with groin strain
Ryu has been diagnosed with a left groin strain, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ryu exited Monday's start in the second inning after suffering the injury, and there's definitely some cause for concern here, as he tore the same groin last season, per Castillo. If Ryu is forced to miss extended time, it's possible Julio Urias remains in the starting rotation even after Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) returns from the injured list.
