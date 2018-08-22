Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Dealt first loss
Ryu (3-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings against the Cardinals.
Ryu was done in by a poor third inning, allowing a pair of singles and a home run in the frame for all three runs he allowed on the evening. The 31-year-old has had a relatively tight pitch count in every outing this season, but aside from a start in which he exited with an injury, the 72 pitches (46 strikes) were the fewest he's thrown all year. Even with Tuesday's outing, he's still sporting a 2.27 ERA and a career-best 10.4 K/9 in eight starts. Next up is an interleague matchup in Texas next Wednesday.
