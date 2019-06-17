Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Delivers another dominant outing
Ryu did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Sunday, pitching seven innings and giving up two unearned runs on seven hits. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Despite settling for a no-decision, Ryu was once again in peak form. The only runs he allowed were unearned, coming on the heels of an error by Justin Turner leading off the sixth inning. Otherwise, Ryu was in complete control, throwing 68 of 94 pitches for strikes, whiffing eight and allowing no walks for his third consecutive start. The South Korean lefty has had a transcendent season thus far, compiling a 9-1 record with a minuscule 1.26 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and eye-popping 85:5 K:BB. He'll look to make the Rockies his next victim when he faces them at home Friday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Sharp again in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Wins sixth straight start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Brilliant again in win•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Works around 10 hits in win•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Dominates again in win•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Nearly no-hits Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...