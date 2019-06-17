Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Delivers another dominant outing

Ryu did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Sunday, pitching seven innings and giving up two unearned runs on seven hits. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Despite settling for a no-decision, Ryu was once again in peak form. The only runs he allowed were unearned, coming on the heels of an error by Justin Turner leading off the sixth inning. Otherwise, Ryu was in complete control, throwing 68 of 94 pitches for strikes, whiffing eight and allowing no walks for his third consecutive start. The South Korean lefty has had a transcendent season thus far, compiling a 9-1 record with a minuscule 1.26 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and eye-popping 85:5 K:BB. He'll look to make the Rockies his next victim when he faces them at home Friday in his next scheduled start.