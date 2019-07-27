Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Delivers another impressive start

Ryu allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings Friday night against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ryu didn't give up a run until the seventh inning, however, the Dodgers' offense failed to wake up until the eighth, robbing the southpaw of a chance for a victory. He dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases, surrendering eight hits, but he managed to work himself out of trouble for the most part. Ryu owns a 1.74 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 116:15 K:BB over 129.2 innings heading into his next start.