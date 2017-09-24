Play

Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Departs after struck by line drive Saturday

Ryu left Saturday's game in the third inning after being hit in the left hand by a line drive, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The southpaw was hit by a Joe Panik comebacker and exited. Ross Stripling is taking over for Ryu. Expect more news toward the end of this game or in the postgame press conferences.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast