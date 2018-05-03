Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Diagnosed with strained groin
Ryu exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a strained left groin, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Ryu had recorded just four outs -- two via strikeout -- without allowing a run before his leg buckled as he landed after a pitch to Deven Marrero. He attempted to stretch his legs but promptly shook his head and exited the game with a trainer. The 31-year-old will likely undergo an MRI in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue.
