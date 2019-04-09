Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Exits outing early

Ryu was removed in the second inning of Monday's game against the Cardinals after suffering an undisclosed injury, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings and wouldn't factor into the decision.

The details surrounding Ryu's injury have yet to be disclosed, but the decision was made to pull him from the ballgame after he spoke with both the team trainer and manager Dave Roberts. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.