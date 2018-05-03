Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Expects to be out until second half
Manager Dave Roberts said that Ryu (groin) likely won't return until after the All-Star break, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.
This is a big blow to the Dodgers, as Ryu had looked sharp in his first few starts this season (2.12 ERA, 36:10 K:BB in 29.2 innings pitched). As if the statement by Roberts wasn't enough to display the severity, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports that tests revealed that Ryu's groin muscle tore completely off of the bone. Walker Buehler will replace him in the rotation. Look for a more concrete timetable for Ryu's return to emerge as he ramps up his activity again.
