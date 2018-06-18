Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Experiences minor setback
Ryu suffered a minor setback during his bullpen session Saturday after experiencing renewed tightness in his left groin, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ryu threw approximately 20 pitches before trainers convinced him to end the session prematurely. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts downplayed the issue and said that Ryu's throwing program won't be shut down, so it's expected that the right-hander will get back on the mound at some point later this week. Ryu is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list in early July, but he isn't far enough along in his rehab for the Dodgers to etch out a firm timetable for his reinstatement.
