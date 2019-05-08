Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Fires second career shutout
Ryu (4-1) scattered four hits over nine shutout innings while striking out six in Tuesday's 9-0 win over Atlanta.
The southpaw tossed a Maddux, needing only 93 pitches (67 strikes) to dispatch the opposition. Ryu has been brilliant and, more importantly, healthy so far in 2019, and he'll carry a 2.03 ERA and dazzling 45:2 K:BB through 44.1 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Nats.
