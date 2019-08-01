Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Fires six scoreless frames

Ryu allowed three hits and one walk over six shutout innings and had one strikeout during Wednesday's 5-1 win at Colorado. He did not factor in the decision.

Ryu continued his season-long dominance but wasn't able to notch his 12th win since the Dodgers didn't break onto the scoreboard until the ninth inning. The 32-year-old has a 1.66 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 117:16 K:BB through 135.2 innings and lines up to face the Cardinals early next week.