Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Forearm contusion shortens Saturday effort

Ryu suffered a left forearm contusion while being struck with a batted ball Saturday, but X-rays came back negative, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw finished his outing after 2.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out one. Ryu's immediate future remains in doubt, especially since the Dodgers have depth to replace him in the rotation as they look to play out the regular season before likely holding homefield advantage.