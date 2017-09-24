Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Forearm contusion shortens Saturday effort
Ryu suffered a left forearm contusion while being struck with a batted ball Saturday, but X-rays came back negative, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw finished his outing after 2.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out one. Ryu's immediate future remains in doubt, especially since the Dodgers have depth to replace him in the rotation as they look to play out the regular season before likely holding homefield advantage.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Departs after struck by line drive Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes no-decision Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: To make next start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: To be skipped next week•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Pitches well in loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hit hard in loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...