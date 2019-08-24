Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Gives up three homers in loss
Ryu (12-4) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings, striking out seven and taking the loss in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Yankees.
Solo shots by Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez put Ryu behind, but Didi Gregorius' fifth-inning grand slam accounted for the most significant damage against the Dodgers' starter. It's a second straight poor start from Ryu, who has seen his ERA inflate from 1.53 to 2.00 over his last three starts. He owns a 0.98 WHIP and 133:19 K:BB heading into his next start versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
