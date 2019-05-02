Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Goes eight strong innings
Ryu gave up one run on four hits with no walks while striking out six through eight innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Wednesday.
Ryu tossed another gem, allowing only four baserunners in eight innings. The 32-year-old has seemingly stopped allowing free passes, posting a ridiculous 39:2 K:BB. He has a 3-1 record with a 2.55 ERA and a 0.5 BB/9 through six starts this season. Ryu will look to keep it going in his next start Tuesday against the Braves.
