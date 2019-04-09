Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Groin feeling better already

Ryu (groin) is feeling better Tuesday and will throw a bullpen soon, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Regardless of how he feels or how the bullpen session goes, Ryu will miss at least his next start, as he was placed on the injured list earlier in the day Tuesday. His return timeline should become clearer following the bullpen session.

