Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Has another dominant outing
Ryu (3-0) allowed two hits while walking three batters and striking out eight across seven innings to record the win Saturday against the Nationals.
Ryu has been strong to begin the season and this start marks the third consecutive time he has pitched at least six innings and recorded a minimum of eight strikeouts. His K:BB is up by over eight percent from last season, a good indication that he is pitching at a much higher level and that his results have been earned to this point. His next start will likely come Friday against the Giants.
