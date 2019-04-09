Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Headed to IL

Manager Dave Roberts stated that Ryu will require a trip to the injured list after straining his groin during Monday's start against the Cardinals, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are unsure as to how long Ryu will remain on the injured list, but he certainly won't be making his next scheduled start. With Rich Hill (knee) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) already on the 10-day IL, Roberts will likely need to bring up a pitcher from the minors to make a spot start, especially considering there aren't any upcoming off days.