Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Heads to DL

Ryu (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Ryu recorded just four outs before exiting Wednesday's start, so it comes as little surprise that he'll head to the disabled list. The severity of the issue is still unknown, so it's tough to pinpoint a timetable for his return at this time. Yimi Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill his spot on the active roster.

